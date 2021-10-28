HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HBT opened at $17.59 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.