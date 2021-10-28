CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ opened at $35.57 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

