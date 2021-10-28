Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Issued By William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

MMM opened at $178.24 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 203.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

