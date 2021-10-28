PulteGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PHM. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

