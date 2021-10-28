Susquehanna Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

MXL stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

