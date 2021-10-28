Susquehanna Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.
MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.
MXL stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
