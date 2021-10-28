FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

