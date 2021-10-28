Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $468,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

