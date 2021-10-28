1,084,876 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,084,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,980,000. Amundi owned about 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

