Amundi Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,561,000. Amundi owned 0.53% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

