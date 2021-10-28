Amundi Invests $104.46 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 444,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $340.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

