73,228 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,985,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Shopify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,633.05.

SHOP stock opened at $1,361.12 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,370.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

