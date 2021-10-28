Amundi Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,538,000. Amundi owned about 0.22% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

DG stock opened at $220.37 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

