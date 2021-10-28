Amundi Takes $124.55 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,433,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,551,000. Amundi owned about 0.29% of Canadian Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 388,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126,775 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

