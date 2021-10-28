Credit Suisse AG Has $83.59 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $83,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 131.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,931. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.