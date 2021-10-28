Credit Suisse AG Has $96.95 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,084,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.31% of Verint Systems worth $96,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.