Credit Suisse AG Acquires 199,543 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $92,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

