Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $88,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.12 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

