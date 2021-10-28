ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

