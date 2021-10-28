Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.09.

TWLO stock opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.10. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

