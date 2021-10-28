Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
