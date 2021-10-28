Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

