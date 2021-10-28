SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at Stephens

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.95.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $708.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

