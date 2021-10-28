Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.18% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.