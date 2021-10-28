Berkley W R Corp Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $481,000.

JOFF stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

