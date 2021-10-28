Berkley W R Corp Acquires 125,000 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.35% of Healthcare Capital worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Capital by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

