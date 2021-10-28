Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

