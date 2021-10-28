Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $106,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,111,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,052,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

