Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,359 shares of company stock worth $3,197,423. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

