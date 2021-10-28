Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MTX stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

