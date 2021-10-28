Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,828 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

