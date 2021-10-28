Bitcoinus Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,478.60 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,478.60 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,978.95 or 1.00043845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00581538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

