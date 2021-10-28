Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

