Berkley W R Corp Purchases 74,600 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.22% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,467,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,493,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

