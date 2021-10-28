Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 1,780.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

