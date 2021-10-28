Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

JCICU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.