Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Short Interest Update

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,240.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

