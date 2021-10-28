Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 68,775 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.39% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

HIII stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

