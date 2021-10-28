Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

