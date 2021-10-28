Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.00 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

