Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

