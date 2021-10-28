Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 73,282 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,282 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of XPO Logistics worth $79,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

