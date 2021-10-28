Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 178,440 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,440 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $81,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Cerner by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

