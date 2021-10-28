Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,165 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $75,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $497.87.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.