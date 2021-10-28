Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 13,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 71,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.