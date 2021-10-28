Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Up 0.6%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.01. 26,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

