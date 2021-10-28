Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.41). 1,720,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,119,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Lisa Harrington bought 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

