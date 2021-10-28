Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,660.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,077.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.