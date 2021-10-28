FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

NWBI has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

