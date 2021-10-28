RBB Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

RBB stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $486.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.