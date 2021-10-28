Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $220.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

NYSE CB opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39. Chubb has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

