FY2021 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SPFI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.